Morgan Stanley Cuts The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $91.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

