Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $26.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 23,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

