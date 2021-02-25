Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.