Monroe Capital’s (MRCC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

