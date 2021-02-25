Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 7,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

