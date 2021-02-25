Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,674,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 480,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

