Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.90 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $225.64 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

