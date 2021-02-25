Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.