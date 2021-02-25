Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

