MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,648 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $376.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

