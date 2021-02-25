MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,676,000 after acquiring an additional 236,948 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $16.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.34. 122,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.88, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

