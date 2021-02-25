MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,063 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $12,124,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,521,039. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

