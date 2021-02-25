MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.89. 7,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

