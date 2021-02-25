MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91,276 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after buying an additional 114,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 314,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

