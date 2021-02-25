MktCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,613.84 and approximately $1,950.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.00499324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00066891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00082216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00058275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.00473761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00070727 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

