Mizuho Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $63.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $3,653,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,448.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

