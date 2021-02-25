Mizuho Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $102.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of FRT opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

