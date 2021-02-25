Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 30,375 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.