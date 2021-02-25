Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

EXR opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.06.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

