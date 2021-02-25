Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,506 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $334.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $336.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.91 and a 200-day moving average of $259.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

