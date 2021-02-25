Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE SRE opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $154.77. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.