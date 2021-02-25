Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 419.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

ETSY opened at $209.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

