Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pentair worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.