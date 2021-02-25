Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,980 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

