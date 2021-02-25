Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,736 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 238,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

