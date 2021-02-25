Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,843 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $62.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.