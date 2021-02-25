Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.50 ($5.34).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

