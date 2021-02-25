Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

