Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

