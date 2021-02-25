Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $391,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.16 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

