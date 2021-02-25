Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $352,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

