Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $265,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $417.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

