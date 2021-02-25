Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.4%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

