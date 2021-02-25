MintMe.com Coin Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $477,738.76 and approximately $844.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,483.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.28 or 0.03203540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.00388115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.15 or 0.01062781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00417069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.00380572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00261498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00023160 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

