Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Down 9.1%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.21. 589,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 865,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.