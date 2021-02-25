Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

MLND stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

