Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.
MLND stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12.
About Millendo Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
