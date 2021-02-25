Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.03. 1,566,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 840,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,435,397.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,208 shares of company stock valued at $980,443. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

