MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $478.53 million, a P/E ratio of 141.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

