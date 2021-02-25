Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $186,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP stock traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $151.61. 63,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,642. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

