Michael H. Mclamb Sells 1,500 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.
Shares of HZO stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. 641,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
