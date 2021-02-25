Michael H. Mclamb Sells 1,500 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. 641,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

