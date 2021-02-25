Michael A. Jacobsen Sells 8,100 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OMER opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 4,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 70.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

