MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading 0.8% Higher

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.57. 27,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 78,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.