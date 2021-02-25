MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%.

MFA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 5,602,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

