Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $2.38 million and $478,903.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00498866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00066844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00475576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00071766 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

