Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.37. 2,120,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,216,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,617.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,162 over the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

