Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.47. 1,122,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,214,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Specifically, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $2,508,217 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

