Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $63,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,345.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00.

MESA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

