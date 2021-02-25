Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

