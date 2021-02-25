Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $32,203,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $405.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 167.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

