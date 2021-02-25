Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $928,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded down $7.64 on Wednesday, hitting $259.60. 594,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

